One of Chester's busiest routes will be closed overnight from today (June 20) for the next five days.

Cheshire West and Chester Council are carrying out lining works on Liverpool Road in Backford and the road will be restricted between the hours of 8pm-6am each night.

The work is anticipated to last for approximately two nights but the closure will be in force for a maximum of five days.

A diversion route is in place via the A5480, A540, and A5117.