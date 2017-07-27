Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted youngster who spends much of her life helping others managed to raise a magnificent £600 from cutting her hair off and donating it to cancer patients.

Emily Stenhouse from Little Sutton insisted that on her eighth birthday on July 19, she wanted to have her long locks cut for The Little Princess Trust, a charity which provide real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair through chemotherapy.

The youngster went along to Amour in Chester where her lovely hair got the chop but her sacrifice proved worth it when she raised £602 with more donations still expected to come in.

She wants to give all the money she raises through sponsorship to Soul Kitchen, a charity dedicated to helping provide meals for homeless people in Chester.

Mum Hayley said: “We have spoke to the charity and agreed we will pay the rent on the church hall in Boughton they hire for six months allowing them to continue to provide a place for the homeless to go and have a meal and recreation.

“We’re hoping to provide 20 sleeping bags, maybe more, which Emily will personalise with a hand drawn (by her) friendship flower. The remaining money Emily would like to use to buy suspended coffees from the charity Shareshop.”

Emily is no stranger to helping the less fortunate - she spent last Christmas Eve handing out chocolates and sweets to homeless people and even saved her selection box chocolates for the homeless people she saw in Chester city centre, because she was concerned they wouldn’t have anything.

You can sponsor Emily via her justgiving page by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Emily-stenhouse