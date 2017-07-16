Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port Summer Jam takes place at Whitby Park on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

The event is an annual live music showcase that has taken place over the last few years at venues such as The Rake Hall, The Whitby Club, The Straw Hat and last year Great Sutton Village Hall.

Last year saw the first attempt at expanding the event by turning it into a huge family fun day at Great Sutton Village Hall last August with two live stages, small attractions and local stalls. This year sees the event expand again into a full weekend affair with a host of attractions aside from the music to keep a crowd of all ages entertained.

A huge addition to this year’s event is the addition of live pro-wrestling with Britannia Wrestling Promotions coming to Ellesmere Port on Saturday, July 29 to host afternoon performances.

They are one of the fastest growing wrestling promotions in the UK and have staged recent sell out shows in Prestatyn, Denbigh and Liverpool and have hand picked some of the biggest names of the UK independant wrestling scene. The wrestling shows will take place at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm on July 29 with a special surprise for the final show!

Saturday, July 29 July will be headlined by Boomin who have gained nationwide recognition supporting the likes of The Script, McFly, Scouting For Girls and presently supporting nostalgic 80s and 90s acts in the arenas at several Butlins and Pontins holiday camps. The likes of David Hasselhoff and Mark Feehily of Westlife have given the band huge praise.

The main support on the Saturday comes from Turbulence. Local musicians James Smith, Lewis Williams and George Chong are turning heads with an impressive count of live gigs to their name already in 2017 hitting more towns and cities than any hometown act at present.

They have just released their first official, self-titled EP which is available now on Spotify, iTunes and Soundcloud. The band were also hand picked to be the main support for the successful Chester Summer Jam festival which took place last month at Alexander’s Live in Rufus Court.

July is proving to be an exciting month for the Ellesmere Port three-piece with new single Higher Ground gaining airplay on BBC Radio Merseyside.

The line up for Saturday also includes Danny Boyle, Fiction Lies, Local Lads Make Good, Insanity Beach, Buckle Tongue, Days Above, AKA Noel Gallagher and the Shadazzle school of performing arts.

Sunday will be headlined by The Mac Bros. Callum McMorran and Ally Macdonald met while writing original material and performing and busking covers in Liverpool and joined forces to form this creative duo.

Known for smooth harmonies, adventurous medleys and incredible musicianship, this has led to them gaining several gigs at Goodison Park, Eric’s Bar and the Cavern Club as well as the ever popular Aintree race days.

The pair shot to nationwide fame with well received performances on The Voice and their audition has racked up almost three million views on YouTube.

The main support on Sunday comes from Viva La Coldplay paying tribute to the current biggest band in the world, Coldplay. The band’s popular following has seen the demand become worldwide with gigs in Portugal, Malta and France.

Complete with stage props and an excellent plethora of Coldplay’s most iconic hits and their recent chart smashes, Viva La Coldplay are a perfect addition to give Ellesmere Port Summer Jam the ‘big gig’ feel.

Also appearing on the Sunday are Sarah Kincey with The Lock Downs, Chelcee Beaven, Los Amigos, Adam Williams, Mike Bladen, Alan Morgan (Club Classics DJ set), The Adele Story, Same Old Story, Dancevibes, Fusion Dance Academy and Dance Maniax.

There will also be a large events tent with a shaded area, seating area, soft play area for the infants, local stalls, crafts, workshops and plenty of refreshments.

Doors open for both days at noon with the last bands taking to the stage at 8.30pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday.

Parking on site is free of charge and it is advised that the town centre has many car parks that are free after 3pm for the public to use at just a short walk away from the festival. Please refrain from parking vehicles on Stanney Lane, Thamesdale and Park Drive.

Tickets are on sale until Monday, July 24 on smcevents.eventbrite.com - paying on the gate is also an option at £6 or £3 for under 12s.