Life-saving devices have been installed outside all Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s 28 fire stations in a bid to help save the lives of people who suffer a cardiac arrest.

Funded by Cheshire Fire Authority, the wall-mounted Automated External Defibrillators (AED) have been installed at fire stations across Cheshire.

They can be accessed by members of the public in the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest in the vicinity.

The fitting of these defibrillators coincided with British Heart Foundation’s event ‘Restart a Heart Day 2017’ on October 16.

Deputy chair of Cheshire Fire Authority councillor Stef Nelson said: “While we hope that they won’t be needed, we understand how important defibrillators are and why they need to be accessible 24/7. By fitting them to the outside a fire station we are giving everyone within the local community that life-saving capability.

“When someone suffers a cardiac arrest, for every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation their chances of survival reduce by 10%; so in a short space of time their chances of recovery can slip away completely. Getting more defibrillators installed across our region will help us save even more lives.”

The defibrillators deliver an electrical current through the chest, which aims to shock the heart back into a rhythm and have activated voice instructions to help those using it before an ambulance arrives.

Immediate defibrillation following cardiac arrest can increase survival rate by as much as 80 per cent.

Station manager Steve McCormick has led the project.

He said: “Firstly I would like to point out to everyone that these devices can’t be used to shock someone that doesn’t need it. They only work on people suffering a cardiac arrest. NWAS operators are trained to instruct people with no experience, how to use them safely and effectively.

“These devices are clearly visible outside the fire station fitted to the exterior wall.

“To access one in an emergency you need to phone 999 and ask for an ambulance and you will be given a code to open a box where the defibrillator is housed.

“The device can then be taken to the casualty and will be collected and returned by paramedics after the emergency.”

Fire engines across Cheshire, Halton and Warrington already carry defibrillators which can be used at operational incidents and any events the fire engine attends.

For more information please visit the website www.cheshirefire.gov.uk.