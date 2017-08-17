Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students and staff are once again celebrating outstanding A Level results at Queen’s Park High School .

The commitment and dedication of students at the school has seen them richly rewarded with some excellent grades and many students having achieved the standards required to move on to study at some of the country’s best universities.

In a year in which new, tougher, and more rigorous courses have been rolled out, students at the school have risen to the challenge and exceeded all expectations.

The school was already celebrating the number of unconditional offers received by its students thanks to the exceptional quality of their applications.

An unprecedented 38% of students hold an unconditional offer and this is a significant rise on previous years.

The results come at the end of another year in which significant improvements have been made to the quality of teaching and learning at the school.

Indeed, across a range of subjects and disciplines, the number of top grades continues to grow.

The results are characterised by outstanding personal success: Meghann Brown achieved 2A*s and a B and will study education and international development at Aberystwyth.

Rosie Mossley achieved 2A*s and a C and moves on to study voice and performance at the London College of Music.

Martin Szemethy achieved 1 A* and 2 Bs and will be leaving us to read computer science at Sheffield University and Ben Salmon (1 A and 2 Bs) will be studying geography at Liverpool University.

These students, like their peers in Year 13, have demonstrated commendable and relentless dedication to their A Level studies, supported ably by talented teachers.

(Image: UGC)

Assistant headteacher and director of sixth form Clare Scanlon said: “I have once again been extremely impressed by the hard work and commitment of our students.

“Our sixth form is all about supporting and stretching each individual to reach their potential and I am exceptionally proud of the results each and every individual has achieved with many exceeding expectations.

“I wish them every success in the future as they embark on university courses, apprenticeships and employment and on behalf of the students would like to thank all the staff for their support over the past two or more years.”

Headteacher Lyndsay Watterson remarked: “I would like to congratulate all our students on their excellent results today, it is lovely to see all their hard work be recognised and rewarded.

“For me personally, it has been a pleasure getting to know our Year 13 students over the last couple of years and see their talents flourish, we will certainly miss them!

“As a year group, they have a strong bond and have been incredibly supportive not only of one another but also of the wider life of the school, regularly giving up their personal time to lend a hand.

“I would like to thank them for all the contributions they have made and for the memories created.

“They leave us as mature, rounded individuals ready to realise their dreams and I wish them all the success that they justly deserve in the future.”