Neston High School students, staff and parents are celebrating after another year of continuous improvement in A Level results.

Although students achieved 100 A* and A grades, this was said to be underpinned by solid performances by students also delivering more than 270 passes at grades A* to C or equivalent.

Most importantly, according to the school, students on the whole achieved qualifications necessary for them to continue onto high quality destinations which include the best universities, colleges and apprenticeships.

Headteacher Steven Dool said: “We are particularly proud that, while the range of top performers achieving the very top grades has increased, we are equally proud of the high number of students who achieved grades beyond national expectations.

“All of our students are unique. They each had been set challenging targets to aim for and whatever their level of ability the vast majority have exceeded these targets.

“Key to these fantastic results, as always, is the partnership between parents, students and teachers. They all deserve our warmest congratulations and we look forward to hearing about our students’ continued success in the future.”

The results marked the end of an era at the Raby Park School as they were the last set of A Levels to be opened at the soon to be replaced buildings some of which date back to 1958.