Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth Form students at The Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School are celebrating success in their A Level examinations.

Forty-four per cent of results were at A*-B grades and more than 70% of grades were A*-C.

Holly Davies and Molly Hunt each attained A grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics and will go on to study medicine at the University of Sheffield and Newcastle University respectively.

Willem Wyatt gained an A* in design technology along with As in english and media studies and will study film, photography and media at Leeds University.

Georgia Wallach gained an A in biology and A* grades in geography and psychology and will go to Keele University to study physiotherapy.

The school’s top attaining student was Andrew Thornton who gained four A* grades in german, mathematics, further mathematics and physics.

This included a phenomenal result of 100% in A Level mathematics which is a tremendous achievement.

(Image: UGC)

He goes on to study mathematics at Durham University.

Students are following a range of diverse pathways as they move on from Bishops’.

Christian Davey will take up a digital and technology degree apprenticeship with Barclays, Danielle Macready will go to York St John to study sport and exercise science, Jake Waring begins an apprenticeship with Invister and Hannah Richardson will study midwifery at Staffordshire University.

Head of sixth form Jonathan Deakin said: “Our students really deserve their success following two years of commitment and hard work.

“Today proves that our study programmes and enrichment courses open the doors for students to progress to the full range of post-18 pathways.

“There have been some significant changes to many A Level courses and our students have risen to the challenge that process presented to them.

“Each of them has been valued for the role they played in our sixth form community and we wish them well for the future.”