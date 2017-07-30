Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has extended its Park & Ride services on Thursdays to support CH1ChesterBID’s ‘Head Out Not Home’ summer campaign.

The Park & Ride service, which runs from Chester Zoo , Wrexham Road, Boughton Heath and Sealand Road sites, usually finishes at 7pm, but on Thursdays until August 31 the service will be extended until 8pm.



The fleet of 12 buses will transport visitors and residents every Thursday to enjoy additional shopping and dining opportunities in the city centre as part of the ‘Head Out Not Home’ campaign.

The campaign aims to bridge the gap between the daytime and evening economies by encouraging people to stay in the city centre at the end of their day.

A large number of businesses will be staying open for longer and many have special promotions on offer.

Cabinet member for environment Cllr Karen Shore said: “I’m delighted that we are able to support this campaign.

"The extension in our Park & Ride timetable offers visitors a range of parking options combined with low cost travel and will make it easier for them to get into the city to enjoy late night shopping, food with family and friends or the wonderful programme of music, movies and outdoor theatre on offer.

“Don’t forget, your £2 daily ticket means you can hop on and off the buses as many times as you like, your ticket is valid all day.

“The extended hours will also mean buses will be still running after the shops close at 7pm, which will help staff working late in retail businesses.”

The council launched an improved cross-city Park & Ride service last summer, in partnership with Stagecoach, which includes a greater choice of stops for customers and buses with climate control, free 4G wifi, USB charging, premium quality seats and the latest enviro clean engine technology.

More information about the Park & Ride can be found here.