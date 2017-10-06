Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heroic soldier from Ellesmere Port who was in Las Vegas to celebrate turning 25 abandoned his birthday bash to help the victims of the horrific atrocity at the 91 Harvest Route Festival.

Stuart Finlay was in a restaurant with two of his friends, also fellow soldiers, when he heard shots being fired.

Stephen Paddock had 23 guns in his hotel room, which he used to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more by shooting from the window.

Stuart’s dad Kevin told the Press Association: “He walked out of a place into everything unfolding in front of him.

“There were bodies around them as he was putting pressure on someone that had been shot in the back, then they helped others.

“He said they could hear the gunfire from where they were.”

The Liverpool Echo reports that with many emergency services pinned down by a relentless hail of bullets, the off-duty troops, which also included Stuart’s friend 24-year-old Ross Woodward, helped people to safety until paramedics and police arrived.

Kevin, a 48-year-old utility worker, added: “There wasn’t enough ambulances to casualties so they stayed with anyone they could to help and comfort them.

“None of them hesitated, they just ran into it and did what they could.

“I think the training came instinctively to the lads and being the type of people they are in themselves, they put no thoughts to their own safety to help others.”

The troops’ actions on Sunday have since won acclaim from the Prime Minister, who thanked them for their efforts earlier this week.

They had been training in California in the weeks leading up to the attack.

Trooper Finlay, of 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, rose into the army after joining the TA and has a six-month-old daughter Amelie, to take up the opportunity overseas.

The group are now expected to return to camp in California before flying back to the UK.

Referring to the emotional toll Sunday’s mass shooting might have taken on his son, Kevin said: “He said he’s okay, but I’m not to sure it’s kicked in yet what he saw or did.

“They’re all good mates and I think they’ve had loads of support from the base too.”

Dad's pride

Kevin said he was also “filled with panic” about his son’s safety when he saw what has been described as the worst shooting in modern US history unfold on television.

He said: “I was panicking inside fearing the worst and when I couldn’t get in touch with him my head was all over the place, once I found out what he did I can’t describe the feeling of pride and so much relief.

“It’s mad to think my son was one of them there helping and trying to save lives, it’s a mad feeling I well up inside when I talk about it and hear things.

“I know it’s his job and he loves what he does but I do have such a relief when he’s home.”