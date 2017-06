Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All lanes have now been reopened following an accident on the M53 near Cheshire Oaks.

There were long delays this morning after a lorry overturned on the southbound carriageway between J9-J10.

But the vehicle has now been cleared and all lanes are now said to be clear, according to Highways England.