A broken down vehicle is causing problems for drivers on the M6 this morning (Tuesday, July 11).

There had been waits of up to 40 minutes in both directions between junction 18 at Holmes Chapel and junction 19 at Knutsford before 9am.

The carriageway has been cleared so expect the congestion to start easing.

Extensive roadworks are taking place on this part of the M6 with the speed limit reduced to 50mph.

M56

A lorry fire had also affected commuters on the M56.

Junction 10 at Stretton had to be closed and the inside lane was also shut between 8.40am and 9am.

The blaze was swiftly put out and all lanes have reopened.

