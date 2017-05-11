Chester Races Ladies' Day is always dominated by eye-catching outfits no matter what the weather.

But the sun which greeted the start of the May Festival at Chester Racecourse yesterday has returned this morning so we can expect visitors to the historic course to pull out all the stops to turn heads and make an impact.

As far as the racing is concerned, there are another seven races to enjoy today starting at 1.50pm with the final race due off at 5.05pm. The feature race of the day is the MBNA Chester Vase at 3.35pm.

We will be providing live updates with pictures throughout the afternoon.