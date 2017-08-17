Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man was found to be 50 times over a drug drive limit.

Ryan Yates, 26, was stopped while driving a Mercedes C class coupe at Saltney in February.

A court was told that Yates, of Roughlyn Crescent, Marsden cum Lache, Chester, provided a positive drugs test and was arrested.

At Wrexham police station a blood test showed that he had 2,850 milligrammes of a metabolism of cocaine compared to the legal limit of 50.

His cocaine reading was 244 compared to the legal limit of ten and his level of cannabis was ten compared to the legal limit of two.

Prosecutor Gareth Parry said that the defendant was stopped at midnight on March 23 because it was alleged he was speeding.

But the police noticed his eyes were dilated – and one was bigger than the other.

Yates, who represented himself, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and said he believed that the blood sample taken was illegal.

He said that the nurse failed to get blood the first time, took two mgs the second time and then took a third sample which he had been told was illegal.

But he agreed that he did not have an authority to back up his claims.

Flintshire Magistrates’ Court was told that a deadline for skeleton arguments for such a defence had been set but nothing had been received.

Yates said that he had paid solicitors to prepare his case but he had been unable to pay a further bill and they no longer represented him.

He was convicted and made the subject of an interim driving ban.

The case was adjourned until next week for a pre-sentence report but magistrates said all sentencing options would remain open including custody.