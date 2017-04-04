Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The King’s School in Chester has announced the investment of £4.5m for their new state-of-the-art sports centre.

The project is planned to begin this summer and be completed for autumn 2018, subject to planning permission.

Sport is an important part of the wider education offered at King’s with a huge range of sports on offer for girls and boys.

King’s routinely plays in the region of 1000 fixtures per year in competitive sports but also has a developing range of sports designed to increase participation and fitness for all.

They currently share their sports facilities with 60 local community organisations and sports clubs and the new sports centre, with its extra facilities, will give them even more opportunities for these partnerships.

The new King’s sports centre will house a multi-purpose studio for classes such as pilates, yoga, gymnastics and aerobics, a fitness gym suite with a dedicated area for ergo/rowing machines and other facilities including a classroom.

All visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments in the new deli café and watch matches from the outdoor viewing terrace.

New changing room facilities are to be built and a new reception area will lead through to the swimming pool, new changing rooms and sports hall.

The centre will also be a new home for the King’s combined cadet force and will be complemented with a sports quad with a seating and landscaped area.

Director of sport Richard Lunn said: “Sport has always been an integral part of the education at King’s and the new sports centre will offer our pupils the very best facilities to encourage them to participate in sport and develop a healthy, active lifestyle.

“This new facility will allow the full spectrum of performers, from King’s students who participate at the very highest level to those who simply enjoy sport for fun, to develop their technical skills and fitness level. It will also give us the opportunity to offer a wider range of creative and aesthetic activities.

“Our vision for sport at King’s has always been to see students leave King’s with at least one sport they love and which they will continue to pursue throughout their lives. This wonderful new centre will help all our students realise their potential across an even wider range of activities.

“I look forward to this new development also giving King’s the opportunity to share the facilities with even more local community sports organisations than we do already, and enabling us to continue to host many local sports tournaments and others events with much improved amenities for all.”