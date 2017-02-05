Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pupil at Chester King’s School will have to find her way to Belgium in April.

Year 8 pupil Anna Harris has been selected for the England orienteering team, which will compete in the National Orienteering Association international competition.

Anna, who has already been selected for the English Schools team, is one of just three girls selected from England in the youngest age group.

A spokesperson from the school said: “We would like to wish her the best of luck and they look forward to hearing how she gets on in Belgium.

“It is such a fantastic achievement to represent your country at such a young age.”