Labour candidate Justin Madders has sensationally held on to his Ellesmere Port and Neston seat after almost doubling his majority since 2015.

Mr Madders managed to retain a Labour victory of 30,137, leaving his main Conservative opponent Nigel Jones trailing behind with 18,700.

Thanking his family and his campaign team in his speech, he said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ to have been chosen to represent the constituency again, calling it the ‘privilege of my life’ but admitted there are ‘many things we need to work on.’

“It’s been a tale of two elections – the one Theresa May wanted to be about Brexit and one that highlighted the massive unfairness in our society,” said Mr Madders.

“But at the end of the day it came down to who the people of Ellesmere Port and Neston wanted as their MP and I’m delighted that person is me.

“This election – we gave people something to vote for, not just something to vote against.”

Turnout was 74%, up from 68% in 2015.

It was a hugely successful night for Labour, who gained several seats across the country, following a Conservative campaign that Mr Madders branded ‘a disaster’.

“The election has been a reflection of May’s inept campaign and not the resounding mandate she was hoping for,” he said. “Theresa May has well and truly been found out – her decision to call an election has been an absolute disaster.”

He promised to focus on the issues people in the constituency were concerned about, such as the NHS, school funding, transport and the housing crisis.

Other candidates hoping to take the Ellesmere Port and Neston seat were Steven Baker for the Green Party, Fred Fricker for UKIP, and Liberal Democrat Ed Gough.

The Chronicle was unable to obtain comment from Mr Madders’ opponents after the result was announced.

Full results:

Justin Madders (Lab) 30,137

Nigel Jones (Con) 18,747

Ed Gough (Lib Dem) 892

Fred Fricker (UKIP) 821

Steven Baker (Green) 342