A former Chester schoolboy has bagged the lead role in a remake of the 1983 musical which launched Nicholas Cage's career.

Josh Whitehouse will star opposite Jessica Rothe in MGM's reboot of Valley Girl, which is loosely based on Romeo and Juliet and tells the tale of a punk rocker who falls for a well-to-do girl from the Valley.

The ex Queen's Park High School pupil got his big break in the 2014 indie flick Northern Soul – which was his first acting gig – and has gone on to star in BBC period drama Poldark, as well as model for the fragrance Mr Burberry.

But his upcoming turn as rebellious Randy will be his biggest role to date.

Filming for Valley Girl will take place in Los Angeles later this year.

2017 will also see the release of two of his films – drama The Receptionist by Jenny Lu and bittersweet comedy-drama Modern Life is Rubbish – so it looks like it'll be a busy one for rising star Josh.

Chester actor Josh Whitehouse stars in new film Alleycats