Television personality Joey Essex will be appearing at Cruise nightclub in Chester this Easter Sunday (April 16).

The 26-year-old will be meeting fans and having his photo taken with them at the St John Street venue from 11pm until 2am.

Joey has appeared on a variety of reality television shows including Celebs Go Dating, The Jump and I’m a Celebrity.

But he rose to fame as the cheeky young character in The Only Way Is Essex which aired on ITV from 2011 to 2013.

Known for his use of unusual terminology, his self-confessed slow wits and charm, he became a popular mainstay on the show.

Cruise will be open from 10pm until 3.30am and admission is free before 11.30am with tickets costing £6 afterwards.

For anyone wanting to guarantee the opportunity to meet Joey, there is a guest list and VIP booths available to hire.