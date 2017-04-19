Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty-two staff will lose their jobs after clothing retailer Jaeger announced they are closing their stores at Chester and Cheshire Oaks.

The branches, in Chester’s Eastgate Row and in Cheshire Oaks’ outlet village respectively, are among 20 ‘financially unviable’ stores across the UK that are being closed by administrators AlixPartners.

It means more than 200 jobs will be axed as a result.

AlixPartners was appointed to oversee the process last week, after failed attempts to sell the struggling retailer, reports our sister paper The Liverpool Echo.

They said in a statement: “Following consultation with all appropriate stakeholders it has become apparent that the operating costs of a number of stores are financially unviable given the company’s difficulties.

“As a result, the joint administrators have made the difficult but necessary decision to commence a programme of store closures.

“We can confirm that all employees at these stores will be paid for the duration of the process.”

Jaeger previously employed 680 staff across 46 stores, 63 concessions, its London head office and a logistics centre.

Better Capital has sold Jaeger’s debt to a company understood to be controlled by the retail billionaire Philip Day, who heads up Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Jaeger’s press office did not respond to the Chronicle’s attempt to contact them at time of publication.

AlixPartners confirmed gift cards continue to be honoured at Jaeger stores.