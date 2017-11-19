Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visiting Chester made a big impression on BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine last night (Saturday, November 18).

The broadcaster was in the city to make an appearance at Storyhouse where he talked about his new memoir What I Learnt, as part of Chester Literature Festival.

He was clearly impressed by his experience, as after his performance, Jeremy tweeted a short video to his 648,000 followers saying he felt 'lucky' to visit the city.

"You know that thing when you go somewhere and its been years and years in the making but you just go and you find it all ready made and you feel really lucky? Happened to me tonight in Chester," he said.

Standing outside Storyhouse, he added: "That's the place - had a fantastic welcome. Cinema, theatre,library, everything. Great place. Loved it. Thank you Chester."

He posted the video with an accompanying tweet that said: "Just discovered Storyhouse and had a great night. - sparking some delighted comments in response.

"There's a definite sense of pride in Chester reading this," one tweeted, while another echoed Jeremy's comments about Storyhouse, describing the new theatre as 'a real boost for Chester'.