Another busy month in the courts comes to a close.

Here we round up the cases which made the headlines in and around Chester in June.

These offences were all serious enough to warrant a prison sentence.

Manuel Wagner

(Photo: Cheshire police)

The 29-year-old Wagner was convicted of the murder of his housemate Christophe Borgye.

He carried out the killing alongside his cousin Dominik Kocher and their friend Sebastian Bendou in April 2009.

Mr Borgye was buried in a homemade tomb under the shed at the house in Ellesmere Port.

Wagner, from Toxteth, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 16 years, joining his fellow murderers who had already been convicted.

Andrew Dobson

(Photo: Cheshire police)

'Selfish' Dobson's conviction is believed to be a UK first.

The 49-year-old, of Merrivale Road in Crewe, tried to bring a child-like sex doll into the country from Hong Kong.

The pervert was caught out by Border Force officers as he attempted to get the doll through customs.

Dobson also pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing indecent images of children.

He was locked up for two years and eight months.

Brian Evans

Cashpoint robber Evans threatened a teenager with a knife before stealing the cash he was taking out of an ATM.

The 43-year-old, of Leaches Lane in Deeside, admitted the offence which happened in Brook Street in Chester on May 9.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Patrick Ronan

This lottery winner conned taxpayers out of nearly £80,000 in pension credit.

'Greedy' Ronan failed to declare his £1.9m windfall on a benefits claim.

In fact he said he only had savings of £230 and had no other means of financial support.

The 72-year-old, who has been suffering from cancer for a decade, moved into an £865,000 home in Frodsham.

But Ronan's numbers came up and he was locked up for 16 months.

Raymond Holding and Nathan Tuppeny

Holding, 37, and Tuppeny, 25, were involved in an ‘ugly and horrible’ New Year scrap at the Commercial Hotel.

The Ellesmere Port pair both ‘lost control’ after a glass was thrown at their table.

CCTV showed stay-at-home dad Holding repeatedly hitting one of those who stepped in to break it up with a crutch.

He was locked up for 16 months while Tuppeny received a 10-month sentence.

Jordan Heatley and Dale Stringer

(Photo: Cheshire Constabulary)

'Professional taker' Heatley came up with a plan to steal cars from a showroom in Chester.

He roped in his mate Stringer, 22, to help get the vehicles back to Manchester.

They managed to get hold of a BMW 318, a Renault Captur and a Vauxhall Corsa worth just under a combined £35,000.

Heatley, who tried to pull off the same trick from a garage in Preston, was jailed for four years and eight months. Stringer got nine months.

