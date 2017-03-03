Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A reckless dad-to-be broke his driving ban and crashed a car carrying his pregnant girlfriend during a police chase.

Daniel McAuley-Jones was already disqualified from driving when he failed to stop for officers, which led to a pursuit on January 27.

The 33-year-old, who lives on Cross O' Th' Hill Road in Malpas , lost control of the car and crashed outside The Cock O'Barton pub in the village.

But that wasn't enough to stop him, as he continued his getaway efforts in vain by seeking refuge at a nearby house.

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

(Photo: Cheshire police)

On Monday (February 27), he was jailed for 16 months and banned from the roads for three years and eight months.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Cheshire police said: "Both occupants failed to have their seat belts on and were extremely lucky.

"Both had very minor injuries and were treated at the scene before his detention in custody.

"#CheshireCrimeCar would like to thank the patience and support of everyone in the area at the time, including the staff and management at the Cock O'Barton as this incident impacted on them for some time."