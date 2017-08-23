Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man has been jailed after a security guard was wounded following an unprovoked attack outside Winsford Jobcentre.

Lewis Martin Preston, 28, of no fixed abode, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday (August 21) where he was sentenced to 20 months in prison on pleading guilty to assault, threatening a person with a bladed item and criminal damage.

The charges related to an unprovoked attack that took place shortly after 9am on Friday, November 11, 2016, at Winsford Jobcentre.

While inside the centre Preston was involved in a disagreement with a member of staff. He initially became upset before becoming agitated and aggressive, shouting a torrent of abuse at staff and storming out of the building.

Once outside Preston smashed a large window, before producing a military-style knife and threatening a security officer outside the facility. Thankfully, other members of staff were able to tackle him before he was able to attack the officer, however the victim did suffer a minor puncture wound to his arm during the tussle.

Detective sergeant Robert Astbury, of Cheshire Police, said: “Preston’s behaviour was totally unacceptable and there is no excuse for acting in the way he did. While he may have been frustrated, to verbally abuse and threaten innocent members of staff is simply indefensible and will not be tolerated.

“Staff at the centre repeatedly attempted to offer support and advice to Preston, but instead of listening to their advice he was intent on abusing staff and blaming others for his difficulties.

“This was a terrifying attack for the victim and since the incident took place he has spent months off work recovering from his ordeal. While today’s sentencing will not roll back the clock, I hope that it will provide some closure and help him move on with his life.”