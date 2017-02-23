Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fact file:

Name: Nicola Wagstaff

Job: Owner of Inspire & Rewire

Born: West Yorkshire

Lives: Hawarden

Education: BSc Hons in Electronic Imaging and Media Communications, Masters in CIPS (HR Development), Diplomas in Hypnotherapy, APP (Anatomy/physiology/Pathology) and other certificates in the treatments I offer.

Family: Life partner Daniel Bonner

Some people might expect, because part of my work is teaching yoga, that I am up at the crack of dawn, but because I work several evenings a week, I take my mornings slow and easy.

It’s my quiet time; just going with the flow, relaxing with breakfast and no alarm. I know that must sound annoying but I had many years of early mornings and late working in a previous life. Having experienced anxiety and adrenal fatigue, I’ve become more aware of how to balance my time and energy, and the consequences of not doing so.

After breakfast, I begin on my admin and prepare for the day. This can be a retreat or workshop, or writing or creating video sound bites that I feel might be helpful to people. I usually save Mondays and Fridays for this. Tuesday-Thursday I’m generally out and about from 11am or noon into the evening, or I might be out for a full day, training or speaking to businesses about leadership development. This combines my previous career where I was Head of Learning & Development with my current role.

Regular days tend to be anything from group events such as meditation, yoga, support groups, training and retreats or 1:1 sessions in the clinics that I work in: Beehive Healthcare and also Fields Physio (where I offer hypnotherapy & neuro-linguistic programming coaching, Reiki and Indian Head massage). ​

I’m pretty mobile around Chester and I like that sense of movement from one place to another. When there are gaps, I use this as an opportunity to write or prep at home in my quiet office space which consists of my desk, meditation chair and chill out chair – to enable me to move about for fresh perspective. I love to work from coffee shops when I’m looking for background noise and human inspiration, or Gladstones’s Library in Hawarden for peace and focus.

I get out around the UK and other countries where I can, whether business or personal trips, to satisfy my wider travel cravings. Having lived and worked for eight years in the Middle/Far East I was travelling regularly and always exposed to different cultures so I developed a drive to obtain fresh insight where possible. Pausing and stillness is just as important for the same reason. It’s all about balance and choice.

What do you wear to do your job? Usually colourful baggy tops with leggings and boots and a headband for my curly mop - but this varies depending on the role I’m in.

What is the favourite part of your job? I love working with people who are beginning to make new choices, increasing their empowerment and starting to see a different perspective, or new way. I also love to engage, with clients and those working in the same industry, in discussions which inspire me through constant learning.

What is the least favourite part of your job? Getting used to moving from working with large teams in collaborative transformation projects, to working on my own. I think we all find it hard to say no, especially when you can see certain ideas and projects can truly impact people in a positive way.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? Strengthening the theme of transformational change, creative flow and self-leadership through film media, which was my first love – creating films, editing, writing etc. I even enjoy amateur acting from time to time. I do a great Gollum piece!

How do you relax when you are not working? Walking in nature (with my partner Dan, alone or my mum and her dogs) or chilling and being daft with sis and the family. I’m a bit of a film buff too and any chance I can I go away in UK or overseas to refresh my mind.

What is your favourite film? 2004 Crash by Paul Haggis – the theme is about culture, nationalities and individually, that we have good and bad in all of us and that perception can depend on how we see ourselves, or what our beliefs are.

What is your favourite book? A series by Jean Auel called Earth’s Children, set around cavemen times and focusing on the psychology of people, societies and communities and people’s unique skills.

What is your favourite song? Too hard to pick but I love ‘Feeling Good’ all versions.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Umm no idea, someone who gets me - if I had to pick then I’d like to pick a character – Professor Sybill Trelawney played by Emma Thomson (inset) in Harry Potter!

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? Kind of. A really short play that I was in when I lived in Dubai was recorded and uploaded on YouTube by one of the actors.

