Police in Ellesmere Port are appealing for information after three illegal scrambler bikes were spotted 'riding dangerously' in the town.

Officers tweeted photos of the bikes, asking 'who are they' and 'where do they go?'

The bikes are frequently seen on the streets of Merseyside and it's not the first time police have tried to crackdown on their use, due to the dangers of how they are ridden and because they are often associated with criminal gangs.

One Merseyside schoolgirl was left with permanent brain damage after a bike smashed into her in St Helens in January.

If you can help Ellesmere Port police with any information on the bikes, call them on 101 using the incident number 502 of August 19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.