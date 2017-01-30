Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port singer songwriter Ian Prowse has announced his biggest show yet.

Along with his 15 piece band Amsterdam, he will be hitting the stage in the main room at 02 Academy Liverpool on December 2.

The Christmas extravaganza, featuring special guest performers, will complete a busy year for the musician and his band.

This spring they are hosting a 10 date 25th anniversary tour for debut album Fireworks which Prowse, 53, released in 1992.

While unable to announce who will be joining the band on stage for the one off show, Prowse promised the acts will be entertaining.

“You won’t be disappointed with what we have lined up, they will help make the night truly special,” he wrote on his website.

Prowse was born in Chester and grew up in Little Sutton where he attended Sutton Comprehensive School.

He played in school bands before forming Pele in 1990 producing two studio albums, a live album and numerous singles.

The band split in 1996 but undeterred Prowse went on to form Amsterdam with former Blow Monkeys drummer Tony Kiley and cousin Johnny Barlow.

Amsterdam recorded five popular alternative rock albums and Prowse went on to record three solo albums.

Tickets are now on sale for his December performance and are available here.