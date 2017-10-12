Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The country could be battered by 70mph winds from a hurricane crossing the Atlantic Ocean that forecasters expect to arrive exactly 30 years after the infamous Great Storm killed 22 people.

Predictions from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reveal that Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to travel across England and northern Ireland on Sunday and Monday, bringing heavy downpours and gusts of up to 70mph.

However, the NHC are expecting it to weaken to a regular storm before it gets that far, but a high degree of winds are still expected.

Hurricane Ophelia's arrival coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987 which ravaged the UK with hurricane-force winds between October 15 and 16 that year.

Twenty-two people across Britain, France and the Channel Islands lost their lives and about 15 million trees fell during the storm, with buildings and vehicles suffering substantial damage in the South East.

The storm is especially remembered because Michael Fish, a BBC meteorologist, downplayed the severity of it during a TV weather forecast.

In a now infamous broadcast, Fish said: "Earlier on today, apparently, a woman rang the BBC and said she heard there was a hurricane on the way. Well, if you’re watching, don’t worry, there isn’t. But having said that, actually, the weather will become very windy. But most of the strong winds, incidentally, will be down over Spain and across into France."

The storm, one of the worst ever in the UK, was not labelled 'hurricane' because the term only refers to tropical cyclones originating in the North Atlantic or North Pacific.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for the North West between 3am and 7pm tomorrow (Friday, October 13), and throughout the day, rainfall could reach 30-50mm, with the chance of spray and flooding causing disruption on roads.