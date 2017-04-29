Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews were called to a Chester pub during the early hours of this morning (Saturday, April 29) to deal with a major incident at the premises.

The alarm was raised at the Rake and Pikel in Huntington at about 5.25am today.

Three fire engines from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane attended and fire crews used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire. Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus. The cause of the blaze has yet to be established.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said "A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots. The loft was checked to see if the fire had spread."

The service issued the following update at 7.30am: "The fire has now been extinguished and the fire crews are now damping down."

A Chester Fire Station spokesman added: "There has been extensive damage to the main bar and lounge area as well as smoke damage to the whole of the property."

There seems to have been little impact to the exterior of the property, however. Fire debris has been piled near the outdoor dining area but this was the only obvious sign outside.

There was no answer at the door of the Chester Road pub this morning and it is understood phones there are not working due to damage to the electrical system.