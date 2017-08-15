Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huntington is looking spick and span after part of a cycleway through the village was subjected to a community clean-up.

Parish councillors Jacky Creswick and Nick Dodd, with their clerk Louise Gibson and volunteers from Quest and McDonalds, cleared a section of the cycleway running from the old Post Office on Chester Road down to Caldy Valley Road.

Quest is a company which Cheshire West and Chester Council, as well as other public bodies, can purchase services from, such as building maintenance and leading projects.

Cllr Creswick said: “This section of the footpath is well used by local residents from the new estate going to the shops and other facilities on Chester Road and taking their children to the primary school on Butterbache Road.

“I frequently walk my dog along it and have thought for some years what an eyesore it is, the path edges are overgrown with weeds, dog poo is a major hazard and lots of unsightly rubbish accumulates. Nick and I want residents to be proud of the area in which we live and to enjoy walking along the path.

“When I heard that some volunteers were looking for a community based activity to undertake I jumped at the chance to invite them to help.

“I hoped that together we could transform the path into a space where flowers bloom, insects buzz and butterflies bask.

“Huntington Parish Council very kindly agreed to fund the purchase of some plants which were obtained from Walkers Oakfield nursery on Alford Road.”

Despite the unrelenting rain from mid morning onwards, the footpath edge was turned from a weed filled mess into an attractive area with a variety of plants installed.

A group of the McDonalds volunteers led by Cllr Dodd also litter picked the Jubilee Field and some surrounding streets.

All the volunteers enjoyed coffee and cake from the community café at St Luke’s Church on Chester Road.

Huntington Parish Council wish to thank the fabulous volunteers, Barry and Greg from Quest and the brilliant young team from McDonalds, for their amazing hard work.

Jacky and Nick are hopeful that residents will now get behind this community spirit and help parish councillors continue the path improvements in future.