Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AmaSIng – a new community interest company which works with educational establishments and arts specialists to enhance children’s wellbeing, creativity and confidence – held a workshop for more than 900 children at Chester Catholic High School on November 16.

The hall was packed with excited students filling every space available and the sound they created was spectacular.

Children from over 30 Chester and Ellesmere Port primary schools and pupils from Chester Catholic High school came together to sing a song which has been specially written in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support charity by composer Andrew Smith. The song is called ‘Live My Life to the Full’ and is an inspiring pop song which AmaSing hope to release on iTunes in March to raise more money for the charity.

House of Dance teachers Jules Guile and Chloe Vickers joined director and choir leader of AmaSing Rachael Borman and led the children in the amazing performance.

West Cheshire College media students came to film the event and are creating footage which will be sent into Britain’s Got Talent 2018.

Rachael said “It was an amazing morning with all the children who created this huge choir and sang their hearts out to appear on Britain’s Got Talent in aid of Macmillan.

“Everyone thought it was a mad idea to get so many children together but with the fantastic support from all the schools and the wonderful teachers and parents we have been able to achieve something really special in aid of a Macmillan, which is such worthy cause that helps so many people affected by cancer. So here’s hoping Britain’s Got Talent recognises the stars of Chester and Ellesmere Port!”

Headteacher from Meadow County Primary Sarah Curtis said: “What an experience! Our children were buzzing following the event. They were desperate to perfom the song to the rest of the school on their return. We can’t wait until the next event at Storyhouse.”

Deputy headteacher at Waverton Primary School Carla Cartwright also spoke enthusiastically about the event.

She said: “We had an amazing morning joining with the other children from so many different schools singing for such a worthy cause. The whole event was inspiring and we can’t wait to sing at Storyhouse in March and really hope people support the children in this project and who knows we might end up on Britain’s Got Talent!”

Another school that took part was University Cathedral Free School and teacher Claire Mercer said: “The children have still not stopped talking about the event! It was wonderful to see so many children come together and sing such a beautiful song. It was a very special moment so thank you for letting us take part.”

‘Live My Life to the Full’ is just one of the songs that 34 primary schools are learning for performances which will take place in AmaSing Concerts at Chester Storyhouse theatre in March 2018. Tickets are nearly two thirds sold already so if you would like to purchase one you can go towww.amasing.org.uk and click on ticket link or go direct to the Storyhouse website.

If you would like to support the Chester and Ellesmere Port children on their journey helping them to get to Britain’s Got Talent and bring awareness of the wonderful Macmillan charity please follow AmaSing on Twitter amasingLTD and Facebook and re-tweet the footage of the children singing the song to Britain’s Got Talent.