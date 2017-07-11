Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester became a sea of pink on Sunday (July 9) as hundreds of women joined the fight against cancer by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

More than 1,400 mums, daughters, sisters and friends took to the streets of Chester to show their incredible commitment to the cause as they came together to help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin was on hand at Chester Racecourse with her dog Waffle to motivate runners before the start of the race.

Now organisers of the 5k event are sending a heart-felt message of thanks to everyone who took part and all their supporters.

And they’re asking them to make every step count by paying in their sponsorship money as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, marathon and hiking events which raises millions of pounds every year to find new ways to tackle cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s North West events manager Polly O’Gorman said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to the women of Chester running, jogging or walking at Race for Life.

“Our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into better treatments for patients in Chester and across the UK and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event on Sunday.

“The atmosphere on the day was electric - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter - as hundreds of like-minded ladies came together to unite in the fight against cancer. Now we’re asking everyone who took part, and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to sponsor them, to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

“Many people don’t realise that their entry fee only covers the cost of the event. It’s the sponsorship money that really makes a difference. Money raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.”

Sponsorship money can be paid in online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.

For information on returning sponsorship money, or to make a donation, visit www.raceforlife.org .