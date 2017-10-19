Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 primary schools will be taking part in a community arts project at Chester Storyhouse which gets under way next month.

The AmaSing initiative involves 34 primary schools as well as the University of Chester, Chester Catholic High School, House of Dance, The Hammond School dancers, West Cheshire College, composers Matt Baker and Andrew Smith, charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Chester Zoo and adult vocal group Harmonix Vocal Collective.

Over three days there will be more than 1,000 children performing a selection of songs and dances.

Two of the songs have been specially composed for the project. One song has been created by the children, University of Chester students and Matt Baker about making the world a better place.

The second song, composed by Andrew Smith, relates to the Macmillan Cancer Charity and inspires children to believe in themselves and live every day to the full.

Another song the children will sing is supporting Chester Zoo’s Save the Songbird Appeal, promoting the education workshops they run in schools for children.

There will be 11 songs sung in total all relating to wellbeing, believing in yourself and positive thinking.

The project will also be supporting and working with University of Chester students and will be running singing workshops for them. They will then deliver workshops for pupils at all of the schools involved to support learning for the performances at Storyhouse.

It aims to assist teachers and teaching students’ professional development, providing opportunities and new experiences working with arts specialists, to expand on their skills delivering singing and music in the curriculum.

At each performance there will be stands set up by the designated charities so they will be provided with a platform to educate and raise awareness for their causes. For every ticket sold money will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Charity.

Alongside the performances at Storyhouse, there will also be two workshops to record the song for Macmillan to enter into Britain’s Got Talent.

The first workshop is taking place on Sunday, November 5 at St Werburgh’s School which will involve 120 children with representatives from each of the schools, high school and university there.

The second workshop is called 1000 Voices Sing for Macmillan and is taking place at Chester Catholic High School. Every group involved at Storyhouse will be bringing their whole choirs to sing the Macmillan song and this will also be recorded to send into Britain’s Got Talent.

Look on the website www.amasing.org.uk / twitter@amasingLTD and facebook for more detail.