Dizzyboo is a contemporary play with a huge secret at its heart.

Who or what it is will be revealed for the first time this Saturday (March 25) at 7.30pm at Chester Little Theatre in Newtown.

Sony-award winning and BAFTA nominated writer Brian Wright created the unique script for travelling company White Cobra Productions.

During their country-wide tour the group’s six actors are performing the parts of 12 characters in the comedy drama which examines life in Britain in 2017.

A spokesperson from White Cobra Productions said: “Life seems idyllic when viewed from the barbecue terraces of the exclusive Saxons Mead housing estate overlooking lush meadows to the river, with good friends and good food.

“But what happens when someone with no hope, no friends and no food finds their way onto the estate?

“And when the harsh realities and demands of the outside world begin to threaten the tranquillity and exclusivity?”

The play is full of wit and broad comedy allowing the audience to laugh at human frailties and foibles, aspirations and pretensions.

Add in a few plumbing anecdotes, a country and western soundtrack and it all adds up to thought-provoking and rib-tickling entertainment.

Tickets for Dizzyboo are £10 or £9 for concessions and are available on the door of the Gloucester Street theatre.

To pre-book tickets click here or call TicketSource on 0333 666 3366.

Chester Theatre Club owns Chester Little Theatre which seats 126 people and includes a licensed bar.