Philately was never one of David Bowie's hit songs but stamp collecting could become the latest hobby for fans of the iconic singer.

For the first time in history, Royal Mail is dedicating an entire collection of stamps to one individual musician or cultural figure.

And given the die-hard nature of many of his fans - and the renewed desire for memorabilia in the wake of his death a year ago - you may want to get your order in now for one or more of the mini-album cover.

The 10-stamp collection is available from March 14 and will reproduce thumb-sized versions of a number of his most iconic album covers, including Heroes and Aladdin Sane.

Four of the stamps will feature live shots from his The Ziggy Stardust Tour in 1973, The Stage Tour in 1978 and others.

David Bowie died on January 10, 2016, a day after unheard material by the artist was released.

The stamps are issued in the year which would have been Bowie's 70th birthday. It also marks 50 years since his first album was released. The cover of his final album Blackstar, is another of the stamps available.

The stamps will be available to purchase from 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK and can also be bought online from the Royal Mail website.

Among the items being produced are the following:

Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: "For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers.

"Royal Mail's stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas."

It comes after it emerged Bowie was considering touring his final LP Blackstar before his death.

The album's artwork designer, Jonathan Barnbrook, has revealed he spoke with the late music legend about the possibility of performing in support of his 27th record.

Bowie reportedly didn't rule out hitting the road, although he claimed he was "not much of a performer".