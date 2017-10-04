Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you want to realise your dream and become a train driver (earning up to £47,500 per year)?

Arriva Trains Wales is recruiting trainee train drivers and qualified train drivers to work out of Chester.

The company says: “We are looking for trainee train drivers to join our talent pool at Chester depot, to fill positions as and when they occur.

“As a driver, the view from ‘your office’ changes by the minute and no two days are ever the same. If you’re up for a challenge and want to be in control of your future, then it’s time for a change of scenery! You don’t need any train driving experience to apply, but you need to have a great eye for detail, be able to concentrate to a high standard and be calm and focused – even under pressure.

“In addition, you’ll be approachable and generally give a first class service to ensure our customer’s journey is an enjoyable one.”

Trainee drivers start on £25,965, rising to £42,804 after two and three years and £47,562 by year four. The closing date for applications is Friday (October 6).

Skills required include:

■ Excellent concentration skills and a passion for safety

■ Staying cool and calm under pressure

■ Being comfortable working alone with procedures and rules

■ Excellent communication skills

Trainee drivers will work four days per week with an average of 35 hours per week. The shift pattern will include early starts/late finishes, weekends and bank holidays.

Minimum requirements mean all applicants must be over 21 years-old, cannot have defective colour vision, must be willing to work irregular/unsocial hours and live within a one hour commutable distance of Chester.

Qualified drivers are also sought, based at Chester (closing date October 22) and also Carmarthen (closing date October 10), earning £47,562.

The company says of the Chester roles: “At Arriva Trains Wales, we want proud and passionate people, who deliver excellent service every time. You must be a qualified train driver, with a proven safety record and live within a one hour travelling time from home to Chester.”