Love it or loathe it, the races return to Chester in a few weeks' time.

The Boodles May Festival is set to bring thousands of people to the city between May 10 and 12.

Judging by hotel availability, the races will be as popular as ever.

A search of internet travel sites reveals you will struggle to find anywhere to stay in the city centre for less than £150, with the exception of some B&Bs.

More than 20,000 racegoers descended on the Roodee for each day of the festival in 2016 and many will need somewhere to stay.

Tickets are still available for the three-day event, with the opening Chester Cup Day followed by Ladies Day and then City Day.

Anyone hoping to stay in the city on the final Friday and then enjoy the nightlife might have to stay further out.

Other visitors may be planning a trip to Chester that same weekend independent of the races.

All three of the Premier Inn sites were booked up, along with the Holiday Inn and Roomzzz Aparthotel which are close to the racecourse itself.

We were also unable to find a room at the Queens Hotel by Chester station or the city centre Travelodge.

A double room at Abode Chester, the Crowne Plaza or the Grosvenor Hotel was still a possibility, but at a cost of more than £200.

The Holiday Inn on Wrexham Road and Mercure Hotel in Christleton still had availability, but they are a short taxi ride out of Chester.

