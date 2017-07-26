The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mersey Gateway users not registered on the toll system will have until midnight the following day to pay their charge.

This can be done online, in person or on the phone.

There will be no toll booths on the bridge; instead license plate recognition technology will be used.

Drivers are still responsible for paying the £2 standard one-way crossing fare within the time limit.

Those who do not pay their toll in time will be slapped with a £40 fine.

Bridge users can foot the bill through the merseyflow website.

(Image: DTW and I-Sky Unmanned Systems)

Those unable to access this can pay in person at their offices at Manor Park in Runcorn or by calling 01928 878 878.

A similar scheme is employed on the Dartford Crossing on the M25 over the River Thames.

The merseyflow website states: “If you don’t pay by midnight the day after you cross you will get a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

“A PCN is a legal document, carries a fine of £40, and will be issued to the home address of the registered keeper.

“This is reduced to a discounted rate of £20 if it is paid within the first 14 days of being issued.

“If the PCN has still not been paid after this 28-day period, then the fee that must be paid is increased to £60 if it is paid within the following 14 days.

“Whatever penalty fee you pay, you will also need to pay the original unregistered toll fee in addition to the penalty fee.”

The Mersey Gateway bridge is scheduled to open later in 2017. Those who live within Halton borough are entitled to free crossings but everyone else will be charged.

The existing Silver Jubilee crossing will immediately close for 12 months for repairs and its own toll system to be installed.

Merseyflow has been advising people to register for an account where the money can come straight out and a slightly discounted rate.

(Image: www.fly-site.com)

Users can also fork out for a monthly pass which adds to the savings.

Once registered, motorists will receive a sticker to place in their registered vehicle’s windscreen which will be recognised when travelling across the new bridge.

Any bridge users will be able to apply for £90 peak time monthly passes (£1,080 a year) or £60 off-peak, or pay £5 to register for 10% discounted tolls (£1.80 a trip).

Anthony Alicastro is chief executive officer of Emovis Operations (Mersey) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of emovis, which runs the merseyflow operation.

He said: “As we approach the opening of the bridge, we would encourage people to register as soon as they can to avoid delays.

“We’re making sure there are plenty of options available so everyone who wants to register can do so as easily as possible. Registering now will ensure you are ready when the bridge opens this autumn.”

For more information about the Mersey Gateway toll system, visit the merseyflow website here .

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.