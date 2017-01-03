Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police crackdown on drink and drug-driving throughout December means more than 250 'extremely dangerous' drivers are facing hefty fines and bans.

A total of 156 people were arrested by Cheshire Constabulary for drink-driving, while another 111 were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

Of those, 14 motorists thought to be under the influence of alcohol were caught by officers from Chester Local Policing Unit and eight were suspected of drug-driving.

Meanwhile Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit was responsible for 10 of the drink-driving arrests and one of the drug-driving arrests.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, from the Cheshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “It’s astonishing to see how many people still believe that it is acceptable to drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

“Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous; it affects your reaction time, making it harder for you to judge your speed, judge your distance between you and other vehicles and notice potential hazards.

"All of this means that you are more likely to be involved in a collision.



“All of those arrested as part of this operation will now have to face the consequences of their actions, which will have a significant impact on both their personal and professional lives.

"I want to reassure residents that although this operation has concluded, it is an issue that we continue to target seven days a week, 365 days a year."





All roads policing officers across Cheshire are equipped with both alcohol testing kits and drugs wipes, which can instantly detect whether a driver is under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs whilst behind the wheel.



Police and crime commissioner David Keane has hailed the force's 'positive stance'.

“It’s pleasing to see the work that officers are undertaking to make Cheshire’s roads safer, not only tackling drunk drivers but also those under the influence of illegal drugs," he said.



“The consequences of drink and drug driving can be devastating; they can cause a ripple effect that can have shattering ramifications for not only the driver of the vehicle, but innocent members of the public."