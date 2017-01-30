Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 5,000 people from Cheshire West have signed a petition against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

The overall list of signatures to stop the US President’s official trip has now topped one million.

The petition states: “Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

Parliament must debate the issue once a petition has reached 100,000 backers.

A source told the BBC cancelling the visit would be a 'populist gesture' which would 'undo everything'. A spokesman said: "The invitation has been extended and accepted."

The number of people who have signed it from each constituency can be found on the official Gov.uk website.

As of 2pm on Monday (January 30) there were 2,256 from Chester who had added their name to the list.

This is on top of 1,405 signatures from Weaver Vale, 1,192 from Ellesmere Port and Neston and 1,201 from Eddisbury.

Number of people to sign anti-Trump petition per Cheshire West constituency as of 2pm on January 30

Mr Trump has signed an executive order to ban refugees and citizens of seven Muslim nations entering the US.

Initially it was thought this included Britons with dual citizenship, but the Foreign Office confirmed only those travelling to the US from the named countries will be denied entry.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “Trump should not be welcomed to Britain while he abuses our shared values with his shameful Muslim ban and attacks on ­refugees’ and women’s rights.”

Protests against Mr Trump’s ban are planned for across the UK, including Liverpool and Manchester, on Monday evening.

To view the petition on the Government’s website visit.

