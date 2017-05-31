Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A latest update from Greater Manchester Police said 16 people had been arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing.

The Chronicle understands a 19-year-old University of Chester student is among them.

Two of those people, a 34-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, have since been released without charge.

Officers are trying to uncover the network behind the attack carried out by Salman Abedi which killed 22 people and injured scores more.

GMP's operation, alongside Counter Terrorism Policing North West, spans much of the country with about 1,000 people involved in investigation.

But how long can they hold the remaining 14 men without charging them?

Powers under the Terrorism Act give police the right to detain terror suspects for up to 14 days.

Initially they are allowed 48 hours and can seek extensions through the courts.

The Terrorism Act 2006 had allowed up to 28-day detentions.

But this was required to be voted on for renewal each year by MPs and was lapsed in 2011.

For example the 19-year-old was arrested at his family home in Gorton in Manchester on May 28, giving cops until June 11.

How does this compare to detention for other crimes?

Anyone who is arrested is usually charged or released within 24 hours.

For serious crimes, including murder, senior officers can order suspects be held for another 12 hours.

Extensions can also be sought through the courts up to 96 hours.

Only terror suspects can be held for more than four days.