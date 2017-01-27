Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has released its £271m budget for 2017-18.

Due to Government cuts it is about £3m smaller than the previous year.

Council tax bills are due to rise by 3.99% to help fill the funding gap.

This is split between a 1.99% tax rise and an increase of the social care precept by 2%.

CWaC income breakdown

Central grants come from the Government for specific purposes such as education and health.

The revenue support grant is general Government funding which can be used by councils as they wish.

CWaC's collection surplus is an estimated surplus from council tax and business rates income.

Reserves are the the council's cash stores or 'rainy day fund'.

CWaC expenditure breakdown

Running costs can be described as general upkeep of council services from social care to bin collections.

Capital projects are bigger spends including the Northgate Development, the Barons Quay in Northwich and housing schemes. These are also partly funded through loans and the sale of assets.

Contingencies are council's emergency pots for flooding or winter planning.

Councillor David Armstrong, cabinet member for legal and finance, said: “Over the next three years there will continue to be a significant shift in the way in which the council is funded, resulting in reduced government funding and an increased reliance on locally-generated income in the form of business rates and council tax.

“Whilst the budget continues the council’s philosophy of good financial management, it contains a number of challenging savings targets to meet the reductions in central government funding.

“The longer term view the council is taking to its financial planning means increased certainty for residents about the services the council will provide over the coming years, and how those services will be funded.”

The 2017-18 CWaC budget is up for approval at a cabinet meeting on February 1.

