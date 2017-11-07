Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction has begun on a small housing scheme off Chester ’s Wrexham Road in a curtain-raiser to the huge 1,400-homes estate that will follow.

The 31-homes ‘Kings View’ development by Stewart Milne Homes will be an extension to Sherbourne Avenue, Westminster Park , on former green belt land between the existing upmarket residential area and the King’s School.

Potential buyers will be able to choose from four, five or six-bed homes but it won’t be cheap.

Guide prices for a four-bed home start from £325,000 to £500,000 for a five-bed property.

Construction on the 3.83-acre site is underway and the first phase is due for completion early 2018 with all 31 homes expected to be ready by next September.

Janet Solan, North West senior sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Kings View will be a great addition to our growing portfolio of developments in the North West.

“When complete, Kings View will offer buyers a private community of luxury and spacious family homes. Its location, in the heart of Chester with its schools and amenities, make it particularly appealing.”

Jennifer Crew, of Westminster Park Residents’ Association, is leading the fight to ensure the community’s interests are protected because the Stewart Milne Homes scheme is just the beginning of a development involving other companies that aims to deliver up to 1,400 new homes and infrastructure. Traffic fears are the biggest worry.

Jennifer said the original 41-homes scheme was refused by Cheshire West and Chester Council but 31 houses were allowed on appeal. She said it would be accessed via Westminster Park, not Wrexham Road , and would not have a road connection with the rest of the new estate but there would be linking footpaths and cycleways. She finds the phrase ‘private community’ curious as it will not be a gated estate.

“It was a Trojan horse for the rest of it. We would rather not have seen any of it,” commented Jennifer. But she is pleased the scale has been reduced and that 30% affordable properties for rent are included.

In terms of the overall scheme, in June Redrow Homes lodged an initial application with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) for 509 homes together with a shopping centre, restaurant and pub, health centre, nursery and primary school.

Also submitted is a linked plan showing a proposed ecological area where great crested newts will be relocated. Two more planning applications will follow to include the rest of the housing plus more detailed proposals around the infrastructure.

Jennifer says the newt mitigation area is ‘ridiculous’ as it straddles Lache Lane . She claims the original site was on the main area, linked to other ponds, but this was rejected by the developers in order to build an extra 100 homes.

She believes it will be ‘months’ before the plans are determined at committee.

