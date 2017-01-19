Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traders in Hoole fear new parking restrictions on two of the popular suburb’s busiest shopping streets could sound the ‘death knell’ for their independent businesses – just weeks after being crowned one of Britain’s best high streets.

Double yellow lines are already in force on one side of both Faulkner and Charles Street, but now short yellow, horizontal lines have appeared on the adjacent pavements which mean any vehicles – including delivery trucks and Blue Badge holders – are banned from stopping and waiting at any time.

Their introduction has been met with anger by shopkeepers, who are worried about how their businesses will be impacted.

Linda Alderson, from LA Beauty on Faulkner Street, told The Chronicle she feels Cheshire West and Chester Council has ‘made a hard job even harder’ and that the new measures are a ‘slap in the face’ after the community worked so hard to win Best Local Centre at the Great British High Street Awards – sentiments echoed by Sam Jackson, co-owner of Chester Beer and Wine.

“Having only just won Best Local Centre, it is a very sad day when the council immediately places parking restrictions which will almost certainly sound a death knell to the independent businesses on Faulkner Street and Charles Street,” said Sam.

“Since Brook Street is very similar to Hoole, there have been no such restrictions there and in fact the marked bays on the left are for an hour, not half an hour.

“Why is Hoole being treated so badly in comparison?”

Meanwhile Sophie Bryant, from The Gift Box on Faulkner Street, is concerned that a lot of her customer base will struggle to visit her shop as they can no longer stop outside.

She said: “I have a lot of elderly and disabled customers that just pull up outside here with their blue badges, then nip in but they cannot do that any more.

“The 30 minute parking spaces are normally all full, so they would have to park in the car park on Bishop Street and walk the rest of the way.

“I think I will lose a lot of custom due to that.”

Sam says she personally objected to Hoole councillor Alex Black during a meeting she had with him, but claims ‘no consultation has taken place as far as the businesses and residents are concerned’.

Consultation issue

Cheshire West and Chester Council, however, insist it carried out the formal procedure to notify people about the changes.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “A public notice of the prohibition of loading restrictions which are being implemented in Faulkner Street was given in February 2015.

“A public notice was placed in The Chester Chronicle, notices were put up on the street and delivered by hand to each business within the affected area.

“Prior to the public notice being given, consultation was carried out with all businesses and a public meeting was held to enable any businesses or residents to discuss the proposals.”