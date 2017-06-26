Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a CCTV image of two suspects wanted for questioning in relation to thefts from shops in Hoole and Newton valued at more than £2,000.

The crimes took place at two pharmacies and a convenience store between Thursday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 13.

During the first incident, between 3pm and 4pm on Thursday, June 1, a male walked into Boots in Faulkner Street, Hoole, and stole cosmetics which he placed into his bag before leaving the shop.

On the next occasion, at around 5.15pm on Saturday, June 12, two men walked into the same Boots store and stole from a display counter. A member of staff confronted the pair and they handed some of the items back before leaving the shop.

Then between 6.45pm and 7pm on Tuesday, June 13, one of the men walked in to McColls in Dicksons Drive, Newton, and stole a number of items.

One suspect is described as a white male, about 5ft 10in tall, with dark hair and facial hair. He had a green and white ‘bag for life’. He is believed to be around 40-years-old.

The other is also a white male, around 6ft in height, with shaved hair. He was wearing a dark top, dark trousers and jeans and carrying a dark rucksack. He is also believed to be around 40-years-old.

Constable Anna Lowri Rvans, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of the investigation I’m keen to speak to the two men in the CCTV image.

“I’d appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact the team here at Chester on 101.”

Anyone who recognises these men, or has any information about the incidents, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting CC17180635 of June 1, CC17183359 of June 12 and CC17165 of June 13.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.