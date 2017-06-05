Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary School in Hoole has been developing further community links trying to enhance their gardens and outside learning areas.

Over the last few months the school has worked and developed links with volunteers from the Princess Trust and plumbing and joinery students from Colleg Cambria to create and build a beautiful sensory garden, outdoor stage and learning area.

The students worked tirelessly over a couple of months to build and transport the outdoor stage to the school and over the two weeks they totally transformed the outdoor area.

The school also held a community day where families, children, staff and people from the parish were invited to come in and help decorate and maintain the school grounds and learning environment.

Thanks to the wonderful work by the community and organisations involved, the school now has a beautiful outside area which hopefully will enhance learning and wellbeing for all pupils in the school.

The children and staff are thrilled with their new areas which, now the weather is improving, are being used for curriculum learning in many subjects, relaxation and meditation enhancing wellbeing.

The stage is being used for mini performances and there are even plans for the summer term to hold outdoor masses and community events fundraising for the school and other allocated charities.

Headteacher Kathryn Oates said: “I am very grateful for the amazing help and support the local community, Princess Trust and Colleg Cambria have donated to the school and I believe because of this we have many new positive possibilities to offer our students and families.

“This hopefully will have a great impact on the variety of new learning experiences the school can offer, enhancing children’s academic and social achievements.”