Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hoole mum will appear on a daytime cooking show tomorrow (Thursday), only two months after facing the ‘wrath’ of Gordon Ramsay on a rival food programme.

Karen White can be seen on Yes Chef on BBC1 at 3.45pm, battling it out in the kitchen against three other cooks to impress Michelin star chef Matt Gillam.

She’s no stranger to cooking shows - in April she was on ITV’s Culinary Genius and was eliminated by presenter Gordon after failing to move her chopped apples into a bowl in a fast slicing challenge.

(Photo: Karen chats to Gordon Ramsay and Fern Britton)

But on Yes Chef she is required to cook her own dish and compete in a 15 minute challenge in the hope of getting chosen to cook for another Michelin star chef as well as complete a timed challenge using mystery ingredients.

“It’s mad, crazy and frantic but I loved every second,” she said.