A scheming married couple have admitted their parts in the theft of thousands of pounds worth of copper cable from Network Rail.

Stephen and Claire Carter, of Hoole Lane in Chester, entered their guilty pleas when they appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday (March 1).

Mr Carter, 49, admitted stealing the cable from Chebsey in Staffordshire between March 1 and September 31 last year, while his 53-year-old wife admitted converting the criminal property during that same period.

Mr Carter was employed in the railways industry in a role where he was involved in the removal of materials.

But the court heard that he has been sacked and lost his pension as a result of his crime.

The pair will be handed their sentences on March 23 and will remain on unconditional bail until then.