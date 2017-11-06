Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Incredibly stupid' teenagers put themselves and members of the public at risk when they threw fireworks at cars on Bonfire Night (Sunday, November 5).

Police were called to Sutton Way in Ellesmere Port at around 8.30pm last night following reports that a group of hooded youths on bikes were throwing fireworks into oncoming traffic.

Detective Inspector Chris Williams, from Cheshire police, said: “This was an incredibly stupid stunt, the consequences of which could have been serious. They not only put motorists and pedestrians at risk they could have hurt themselves.

“As part of Operation Treacle we were out in force over the weekend with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and the council for what turned out to be a pretty successful few days which passed without serious incident."

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for being so supportive and helpful during our operation.”

Members of the group, who were on bikes, had their hoods up to hide their faces.