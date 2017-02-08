Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“Shiva has gone over the hill and I’m chilling out with the Buddha.”

This nonsensical statement was part of a hoax call to Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, who have released a recording of the bizarre conversation to highlight how 999 pranksters are putting others' lives at risk.

The male caller said he was not reporting a fire, praised the service and asked about the welfare of the controller.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was just one of many calls to the emergency services that waste valuable time.

The call, which was made last Wednesday (February 1), was published online by the fire service today (February 8).

A statement read: “Hoax calls put the community and firefighters at risk by asking them to respond to emergencies that do not exist.

“All calls to fire and rescue services are recorded.

“Anyone caught making a hoax call could have their mobile phone disconnected, they could face criminal charges and even a prison sentence.”

Full transcript of the hoax call

Control: Fire and rescue.

Caller: Yeah, hiya love… how you doing tonight?

Control: Are you reporting a fire?

Caller: Reporting a fire… no, not at all love.

Control: So why are you ringing 999 then?

Caller: Great service, fantastic service.

Control: If you are not reporting a fire, put the phone down.

Caller: Hold on a minute, one second...

Control: Are you reporting a fire?

Caller: No, two seconds. Shiva has gone over the hill and I’m chilling out with the Buddha.

Control: Right if you are not reporting a fire, you need to put the phone down and stop wasting my

time.

Caller: Paratti Buddha, paratti Buddha.

If you recognise a voice in the malicious calls programme contact Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service on 01606 868700 or email feedback@cheshirefire.gov.uk. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

