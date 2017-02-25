Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester high school musical was exactly that.

Pupils at The Queen’s School presented the hit show ‘High School Musical’, led by the independent girls’ school’s drama and music departments.

The lead roles of Tory and Gabriella were played by Darcie Cochrane and Olivia Atkinson with Bea Delafaille and Meg Rofe as Ryan and Sharpay bagging a lot of laughs along the way.

Zara Arshad-Roberts as Ms Darbus was the linchpin to much of the first act.

Lily Spillane played the bumbling Zeke trying to win Sharpay’s affections with Olivia Jones as Chad and Sophie Garnell as Troy’s dad Coach Bolton.

Showcasing her piano playing skills, Annie Whyte played the nervous, creative Kelsi who eventually paired off with Jack, played by Emily Reed who also choreographed the show.

Headteacher Sarah Clark said: “It was lovely to see so many girls on stage, in the band, behind the scenes and working the sound and lights, all giving 100%.

“They all played their part in giving the evening that ‘High School Musical’ vibe – as the show says: ‘We’re all in this together’ and they certainly were!”